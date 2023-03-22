President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan to Visit United States

Reuters

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make a stopover in the United States during her visit to Central America from March 29 through April 7, the Taiwan Presidential Office has announced.

According to Reuters, Tsai is expected to meet with Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the United States. The Tuesday announcement, however, did not mention a meeting with McCarthy.

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson deputy director general for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said China lodged a strong protest against the United States.

“China opposes official visits between the United States and Taiwan in any form,” Wang said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.