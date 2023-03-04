Kishida to Hold Talks with Modi During 3-Day Trip to India

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi feed carp in the pond at the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in May 2022.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to visit India for three days from March 19 to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to reaffirm cooperation ahead of the Group of Seven summit, government sources said.

At the G7 summit, which is to be held in Hiroshima in May, imposing new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as well as offering support for Ukraine, are expected to be on the agenda.

To increase international pressure on Russia, it will be important to cooperate with the Group of 20 countries.

Accordingly, Japan deemed it necessary to exchange views with India, the current G20 chair, prior to the Hiroshima summit, according to sources.

The bilateral summit is planned for March 20.

They are expected to discuss cooperation between Japan and India and the realization of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” with China in mind, as well as working with the “Global South,” which mainly comprises developing and emerging countries in the southern hemisphere.