Japanese Man Gets 12-Year Prison Term in China for Spying

BEIJING (Jiji Press) — Changsha Intermediate People’s Court of Hunan Province, China, sentenced a Japanese man in his 50s to 12 years in prison for spying in a ruling Feb. 8, sources said Thursday.

The man was held in the inland city of Changsha in July 2019 by national security authorities. Details of his charges are unknown.

China enforced a law against spying in 2014. The country is known to have detained 16 Japanese nationals on spying or other related charges since 2015.