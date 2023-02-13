Chinese Authorities ‘Preparing to Down Unidentified Object’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

BEIJING — Various Chinese media have reported that Chinese maritime authorities in Qingdao, Shandong Province, issued a cautionary notice to fishing vessels Sunday evening regarding the authorities’ planned downing of an “unidentified object” flying over nearby waters.

As of Monday morning, however, there had been no such report from China’s state media.

The move could be seen as a response to the recent downing of suspected Chinese spy balloons by the United States.

Qingdao is home to the Chinese military’s North Sea Fleet, which includes the Liaoning aircraft carrier.