  • ASIA-PACIFIC

Pakistan Former President Pervez Musharraf Dies in Dubai -Pakistani Media

Reuters file photo
Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf talks at a news conference on the tension with India at the Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on June 11, 2002.

Reuters

15:54 JST, February 5, 2023

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf has died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistani local media reported on Sunday.

Related

Recommend

"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING