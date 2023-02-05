- ASIA-PACIFIC
Pakistan Former President Pervez Musharraf Dies in Dubai -Pakistani Media
15:54 JST, February 5, 2023
Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf has died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistani local media reported on Sunday.
