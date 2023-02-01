Japan Concerned about Worsening Situation in Myanmar

Yomiuri file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan is seriously concerned about the situation in Myanmar, which continues to worsen even two years after the military coup in the Southeast Asian country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

“The Myanmar military is not listening to the voices of the international community, and there are no signs of an end to the violence,” Matsuno told a press conference.

“Japan will continue to urge the military to work on finding a peaceful solution that is acceptable to people in Myanmar and the international community,” he added.