  • ASIA-PACIFIC

China Resumes Visa Issuance for Japanese

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
China’s national flag

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:47 JST, January 29, 2023

The Chinese Embassy in Japan announced Sunday that the government will immediately resume issuing visas to Japanese nationals traveling to China, which had been suspended since Jan. 10.

