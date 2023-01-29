- ASIA-PACIFIC
China Resumes Visa Issuance for Japanese
16:47 JST, January 29, 2023
The Chinese Embassy in Japan announced Sunday that the government will immediately resume issuing visas to Japanese nationals traveling to China, which had been suspended since Jan. 10.
