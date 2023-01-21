Malaysia: Actress Michelle Yeoh Wins Golden Globe

A24 Films via AP

This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Michelle Yeoh made history on Jan. 11 after becoming Malaysia’s first-ever Golden Globe award winner.

The 60-year-old star, who hails from Ipoh, took home the award for Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy Motion Picture for her performance in the critically acclaimed, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She beat other nominees including Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande) and Margot Robbie (Babylon).

Besides the Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy Motion Picture award, Ke Huy Quan also took home an award for Everything Everywhere All At Once after bagging a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Among the nominees he beat include Brad Pitt (Babylon), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse).

Yeoh recently became the first Asian to win Best Actress at the National Board Of Review Awards. She was also crowned Time magazine’s Icon Of The Year in December.