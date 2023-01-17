China Issuing Visas for Some Japan Biz Travelers Despite Halt

REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China, 2020.

BEIJING (Jiji Press) — The Chinese government is issuing visas to some Japanese visitors, including business travelers, although it announced last week that it would suspend visa issuance operations for Japan, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Under what criteria Chinese authorities approve visa applications is unknown, but there have been some cases in which applications were accepted after applicants individually made inquiries, according to the sources.