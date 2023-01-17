- ASIA-PACIFIC
China Issuing Visas for Some Japan Biz Travelers Despite Halt
17:10 JST, January 17, 2023
BEIJING (Jiji Press) — The Chinese government is issuing visas to some Japanese visitors, including business travelers, although it announced last week that it would suspend visa issuance operations for Japan, diplomatic sources said Monday.
Under what criteria Chinese authorities approve visa applications is unknown, but there have been some cases in which applications were accepted after applicants individually made inquiries, according to the sources.
