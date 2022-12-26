China conducts military exercises with live ammunition near Taiwan



A still image taken from China Central Television shows a Chinese bomber and fighter jet flying near Taiwan on Aug. 7.

BEIJING — China conducted joint military exercises using live ammunition in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday, the country’s Eastern Theater Command announced earlier on the day.

A spokesperson for the command, which covers Taiwan, said its navy, air force and other military units conducted the exercises in a “resolute response to escalating U.S.-Taiwan collusion and provocation.”

The move is seen as a response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s signing the National Defense Authorization Act — a massive defense spending bill with provisions that include funds to support Taiwan — into law on Friday.

The command posted photos on social media of bombers taking off and naval vessels moving rapidly. They are believed to have crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and made other provocations.