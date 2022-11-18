- ASIA-PACIFIC
Rising water levels make Thailand’s ‘floating train’ a big hit with tourists
17:06 JST, November 18, 2022
LOP BURI, Thailand (Reuters) — Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special “floating train,” where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels.
The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri Province six hours away on an elevated track just above the water level, which officials say has been unusually high this year.
The train runs only at weekends between November and February and tickets have been sold out until New Year.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Bunyanuch Pahuyut, who was among 600 passengers who travelled on the route on Nov. 6.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
-
Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
-
Xi’s firm grip on power foments discontent within Chinese Communist Party
-
Former Chinese President Hu’s sudden exit from party congress continues to raise speculation
-
Under pressure, Russia resorts to brinkmanship, hints at dam bombing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are