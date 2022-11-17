- ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan PM Kishida urges open dialog with China leader Xi ahead of summit
21:07 JST, November 17, 2022
TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Chinese leader Xi to engage in a frank and open discussion ahead of a summit between the two countries being held on Thursday in Thailand.
“Both China and Japan hold responsibilities in ensuring the security and peace of this region and wider international community,” Kishida said to Xi at the opening remarks of the talks.
The summit marks the first leadership-level talks between the two countries in almost three years.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
-
Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
-
Xi’s firm grip on power foments discontent within Chinese Communist Party
-
Former Chinese President Hu’s sudden exit from party congress continues to raise speculation
-
Under pressure, Russia resorts to brinkmanship, hints at dam bombing
JN ACCESS RANKING