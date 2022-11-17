- ASIA-PACIFIC
North Korea fires ballistic missile -South Korea military
11:05 JST, November 17, 2022
SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) – North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Thursday.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
-
Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
-
Xi’s firm grip on power foments discontent within Chinese Communist Party
-
Former Chinese President Hu’s sudden exit from party congress continues to raise speculation
-
Under pressure, Russia resorts to brinkmanship, hints at dam bombing
JN ACCESS RANKING