Cambodian PM positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Kishida

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a press conference after the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 13, 2022.

BANGKOK (Jiji Press) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, after he had meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

Hun Sen chaired summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Cambodian capital through Sunday. He then had a COVID-19 test after arriving in Indonesia to attend a Group of 20 summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Kishida is not regarded as a close contact of the coronavirus case as the recent meeting with Hun Sen was held with necessary infection prevention measures.

Matsuno said that Kishida’s health condition has not changed, and that the Cambodian leader’s infection has not affected the Japanese leader’s schedule.