Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, third from right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, far right, pose for a photo with ASEAN leaders in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the importance of an international order based on the rule of law at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Three summit in Phnom Penh on Saturday, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also attended the summit, which involves the participation of ASEAN members plus Japan, China and South Korea.

At the summit, Kishida also called for the international community to be united in its response to North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches.

Kishida arrived in Cambodia on Saturday and is scheduled to visit two other countries in Southeast Asia during his trip through next Saturday.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday.

“I’ll explain Japan’s stance on issues regarding Ukraine, North Korea, and other matters such as food and energy security,” Kishida said ahead of his departure on Saturday.

Regarding bilateral summit meetings with the Chinese and South Korean leaders, Kishida said, “Coordinations are advancing with an eye to holding talks.”

In Phnom Penh on Sunday, Kishida is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and trilateral talks with Biden and Yoon to strengthen cooperation in dealing with North Korea.

Kishida and Yoon are expected to hold bilateral talks on the same day. Arrangements are also being made for Kishida to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok.