Australian air base to receive U.S. B-52 bombers

The B-52 bomber Stratofortress

JAKARTA — The United States plans to send nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia in what is believed to be efforts to deter Chinese military action against Taiwan, it has been reported.

According to the ABC Australia, as many as six B-52 bombers are expected to be deployed to Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in Australia. The base will see upgrades costing up to U.S.$100 million (about ¥15 billion), with the holding bay area due for completion in late 2026, the report said.

According to sources including the electronic edition of the Financial Times, B-52 bombers have participated in joint training exercises with Australia in the past. Washington and Canberra have strengthened their ties in recent years with China in mind.

Specific deployment plans have yet to be disclosed.

At a meeting with foreign affairs and defense ministers in September last year, agreement was reached to expand the rotational deployment of U.S. military aircraft, which regularly carry out patrols in Australia.

Australia is also proceeding with a plan to deploy nuclear submarines through AUKUS, an agreed security framework between the country, the U.S. and the U.K.