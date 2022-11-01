18-year-old Japanese identified among victims of Seoul Halloween crowd surge

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mourners place flowers near the site of the Itaewon accident in Seoul on Monday.

The other of the two Japanese people who died in a crowd surge in the Itaewon district of downtown Seoul is believed to be 18-year-old An Kozuchi from Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, according to a source close to the matter. Kozuchi was a student studying in South Korea.