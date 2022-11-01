18-year-old Japanese identified among victims of Seoul Halloween crowd surge

Mourners place flowers near the site of the Itaewon accident in Seoul on Monday.

11:32 JST, November 1, 2022

The other of the two Japanese people who died in a crowd surge in the Itaewon district of downtown Seoul is believed to be 18-year-old An Kozuchi from Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, according to a source close to the matter. Kozuchi was a student studying in South Korea.

