18-year-old Japanese identified among victims of Seoul Halloween crowd surge
11:32 JST, November 1, 2022
The other of the two Japanese people who died in a crowd surge in the Itaewon district of downtown Seoul is believed to be 18-year-old An Kozuchi from Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, according to a source close to the matter. Kozuchi was a student studying in South Korea.
