2 Japanese women killed
18:51 JST, October 30, 2022
SEOUL — Two Japanese women, one a teenager and the other in her 20s, were killed in the stampede in Itaewon, downtown Seoul, the Japanese Embassy announced Sunday.
Local police contacted the embassy, and staff there confirmed the women’s identity.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Guinea worm disease could be eradicated
-
In Myanmar’s rebel strongholds, internet can mean life or death
-
Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors’ meeting over debt crisis
-
Xi’s firm grip on power foments discontent within Chinese Communist Party
-
United States, allies work to counter China’s growing fleet of nuclear submarines
JN ACCESS RANKING