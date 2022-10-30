2 Japanese women killed

Takayuki Nakagawa / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Rescue workers treat the injured following the stampede in Seoul on Sunday.

Takayuki Nakagawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

18:51 JST, October 30, 2022

SEOUL — Two Japanese women, one a teenager and the other in her 20s, were killed in the stampede in Itaewon, downtown Seoul, the Japanese Embassy announced Sunday.

Local police contacted the embassy, and staff there confirmed the women’s identity.

