Bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation visits Taiwan
16:03 JST, August 15, 2022
TAIPEI — A bipartisan group of five U.S. lawmakers, led by Democratic Sen. Edward Markey, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the Taiwan Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on the same day.
The delegation was to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss bilateral security issues along with economic and trade related matters.
China organized large-scale military exercises in waters around Taiwan in protest of a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the country on Aug. 2-3. The latest visit may attract further protests from China.
The ministry issued a statement welcoming the visit, saying it shows the United States’ strong support for Taiwan and demonstrates a friendship that does not fear threats from China amid heightened tensions.
