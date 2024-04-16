Novelist Osamu Souda, Author of “Bokura no Nanokakan Senso” (“Seven Days War”), Died at 95
12:00 JST, April 16, 2024
Novelist Osamu Souda, the author of “Bokura no Nanokakan Senso” (“Seven Days War”), has died at the age of 95, it was learned Tuesday.
