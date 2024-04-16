Home>Society>Obituaries

Novelist Osamu Souda, Author of “Bokura no Nanokakan Senso” (“Seven Days War”), Died at 95

Novelist Osamu Souda

12:00 JST, April 16, 2024

Novelist Osamu Souda, the author of “Bokura no Nanokakan Senso” (“Seven Days War”), has died at the age of 95, it was learned Tuesday.

