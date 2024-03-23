Actor Minori Terada Dead at 81; Known as Voice Actor for Muska in ‘Castle in the Sky’
13:02 JST, March 23, 2024
Actor Minori Terada, whose career spanned over six decades, died of lung cancer on March 14. He was 81.
Terada made his acting debut in 1965, appearing in a TV drama and a movie. He won Best Actor in the Mainichi Film Awards in 1968 for playing the protagonist in Kihachi Okamoto’s “Nikudan” (Human bullet).
He also worked as a narrator and voice actor. He was known for voicing Muska in Hayao Miyazaki’s “Tenku no Shiro Laputa” (“Castle in the Sky”).
