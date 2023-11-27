Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group CEO Jun Ohta Died Saturday. He Was 65. (Update 2)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group CEO Jun Otha is photographed in June.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Director President and Group CEO Jun Otha died of pancreatic cancer Saturday. He was 65.

He started working for former Sumitomo Bank in 1982, and took the current post in April 2019.

His successor will be selected later, and Deputy President and Executive Officer Toru Nakashima will tentatively assume Ohta’s post.