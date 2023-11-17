- OBITUARIES
Singer-songwriter Kan, Known for Hit Song ‘Ai wa Katsu,’ Dies at 61
12:03 JST, November 17, 2023
Singer-songwriter Kan, known for his hit song “Ai wa Katsu,” literally “Love will win,” has died at the age of 61, it was learned Friday.
Kan, whose real name is Kan Kimura, made his debut in 1987. In 1990, his eighth single, “Ai wa Katsu,” became a big hit, selling over 2 million copies.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap