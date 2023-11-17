Singer-songwriter Kan, Known for Hit Song ‘Ai wa Katsu,’ Dies at 61

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Singer-songwriter Kan, known for his hit song “Ai wa Katsu,” literally “Love will win,” has died at the age of 61, it was learned Friday.

Kan, whose real name is Kan Kimura, made his debut in 1987. In 1990, his eighth single, “Ai wa Katsu,” became a big hit, selling over 2 million copies.