Art Director Nizo Yamamoto, Known for His Ghibli Works Dies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Nizo Yamamoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:08 JST, August 21, 2023

Nizo Yamamoto, an art director renowned for his work on animated films, died at the age of 70 on Saturday.

Yamamoto was the art director for animated TV series “Mirai Shonen Konan” (“Conan the Boy in the Future”), directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

He demonstrated a talent for depicting natural landscapes, and worked on art for Studio Ghibli films such as Miyazaki’s “Castle in the Sky” and Isao Takahata’s “Grave of the Fireflies.”

