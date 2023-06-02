- OBITUARIES
Ryutaro Kamioka, Former Japanese TV Personality, Dies at 81
13:04 JST, June 2, 2023
Former television personality Ryutaro Kamioka died from lung cancer and interstitial pneumonia on May 19, it was learned Friday. He was 81.
A funeral attended by family members had already been held for Kamioka, whose real name is Ryutaro Kobayashi.
