- OBITUARIES
Actress Tomoko Naraoka Dies at 93
16:54 JST, March 29, 2023
Actress Tomoko Naraoka died from pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on March 23. She was 93.
Naraoka, who headed The Mingei Theatre Company, was a leading figure in the so-called shingeki drama movement and was acclaimed for her acting abilities.
Naraoka’s niece, the director Ikumi Tanno, led proceedings at her funeral, which was attended by family and friends.
