Actress Tomoko Naraoka Dies at 93

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tomoko Naraoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:54 JST, March 29, 2023

Actress Tomoko Naraoka died from pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on March 23. She was 93.

Naraoka, who headed The Mingei Theatre Company, was a leading figure in the so-called shingeki drama movement and was acclaimed for her acting abilities.

Naraoka’s niece, the director Ikumi Tanno, led proceedings at her funeral, which was attended by family and friends.

