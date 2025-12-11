NTT Tower in Aomori Prefecture Damaged by Earthquake; Risk of Collapse Prompts Evacuation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The damaged steel tower atop the NTT Aomori Hachinohe Building is seen on Thursday in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

HACHINOHE, Aomori — A steel tower atop a building in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, was damaged in Monday’s strong earthquake, prompting the Hachinohe city government to issue an evacuation advisory to residents in the area, citing a risk of collapse if another earthquake hits.

Courtesy of NTT East

The fractured pillar of the tower

Courtesy of NTT East

Multiple bolts are seen missing from the tower.

The evacuation advisory was issued to 48 households within a 50-meter radius of the 70-meter-high steel tower on the roof of the NTT Aomori Hachinohe Building. The city opened a community center as an evacuation shelter, and NTT East, Inc. also arranged hotel accommodations for evacuees.

National Highway Route 45, which runs alongside the building, is closed to traffic for about one kilometer.

According to NTT East, it confirmed damage to part of the tower on Tuesday. A drone inspection conducted on Wednesday revealed that a support pillar had fractured and multiple bolts holding the pillar in place had fallen out. There is currently no prospect of repair work being carried out.

“Finding this kind of damage is worrying,” said a 48-year-old company employee living nearby. “I hope measures will be taken quickly.”