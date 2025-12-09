Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended due to Strong Earthquake that Hit Northern Japan
0:35 JST, December 9, 2025
JR East announced Monday night that it suspended train services of Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train between Fukushima and Shin-Aomori stations due to a strong earthquake that hit northern Japan on the day.
