Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended due to Strong Earthquake that Hit Northern Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:35 JST, December 9, 2025

JR East announced Monday night that it suspended train services of Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train between Fukushima and Shin-Aomori stations due to a strong earthquake that hit northern Japan on the day.




