Defense Minister Koizumi Directs to Spare no Effort in Rescuing Lives
1:38 JST, December 9, 2025
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said early Tuesday morning, following a strong earthquake off Aomori Prefecture, that he had instructed the ministry to “make every effort to gather information to assess the damage situation and to ensure the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces work in close coordination to spare no effort in rescuing lives.”
He added that GSDF helicopters and ASDF fighter jets had already taken off and were engaged in gathering information.
M7.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Are Reaching Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.