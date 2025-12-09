Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake

Defense Minister Koizumi Directs to Spare no Effort in Rescuing Lives

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:38 JST, December 9, 2025

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said early Tuesday morning, following a strong earthquake off Aomori Prefecture, that he had instructed the ministry to “make every effort to gather information to assess the damage situation and to ensure the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces work in close coordination to spare no effort in rescuing lives.”

He added that GSDF helicopters and ASDF fighter jets had already taken off and were engaged in gathering information.

Related Articles

M7.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Are Reaching Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures 

Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended due to Strong Earthquake that Hit Northern Japan 

Japan Govt Sets Up Response Office Following M 7.6 Earthquake 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING