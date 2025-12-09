Hot word :

Japan Govt Sets Up Response Office Following M 7.6 Earthquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to reporters at Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:39 JST, December 9, 2025

Following the M7.6 earthquake that struck Aomori Prefecture, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said late Monday evening at the Prime Minister’s Office that a response office had been set up at the Prime Minister’s Office to deal with the earthquake.

Takaichi told reporters, “Under the principle of putting human life first, the government will work as one to devote all efforts to emergency disaster response measures, including saving lives and rescuing victims.”

