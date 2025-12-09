Japan Meteorological Agency: Tsunami Advisory Following M7.5 Earthquake Lifted
10:09 JST, December 9, 2025
The tsunami advisory issued after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture around 11:15 p.m. on Monday was lifted at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Disaster Preparedness / Post-Quake Congestion Could Cause Secondary Disasters; Crowds, Loss of Phone Signal Issues to be Aware of
