Japan Meteorological Agency: Tsunami Advisory Following M7.5 Earthquake Lifted

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:09 JST, December 9, 2025

The tsunami advisory issued after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture around 11:15 p.m. on Monday was lifted at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

#Earthquake #Tsunami
