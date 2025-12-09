Prime Minister Takaichi: 30 Injuries, One Residential Fire Confirmed
10:07 JST, December 9, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters Tuesday morning that 30 injuries and one residential fire had been confirmed following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that occurred off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture.
You may also like to readJapan Govt Sets Up Response Office Following M 7.6 Earthquake Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended due to Strong Earthquake that Hit Northern Japan Defense Minister Koizumi Directs to Spare no Effort in Rescuing Lives
Disaster Preparedness / Post-Quake Congestion Could Cause Secondary Disasters; Crowds, Loss of Phone Signal Issues to be Aware of
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat