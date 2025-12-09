Hot word :

Prime Minister Takaichi: 30 Injuries, One Residential Fire Confirmed

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A shopping center in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, where the ceiling collapsed due to the earthquake is seen on Tuesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:07 JST, December 9, 2025

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters Tuesday morning that 30 injuries and one residential fire had been confirmed following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that occurred off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture.

#Earthquake
