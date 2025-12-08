M7.6 Earthquake Hits East Japan; Tsunami Warnings Issued in Coastal Regions

The Japan News

M7.6 earthquake occurred in off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture around at 11:15 p.m. on Monday. Tsunami warnings are in effect for coastal regions in Aomori, Iwate and Hokkaido prefectures.

An upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was recorded in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture. A lower 6 in Oirase and Hashikami in the prefecture; an upper 5 in Noheji and other areas in the prefecture, Hakodate in Hokkaido and Karumai in Iwate Prefecture.