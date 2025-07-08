More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
16:12 JST, July 8, 2025
KAGOSHIMA — More residents of Akusekijima Island are to be evacuated in response to a series of earthquakes off the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Toshima Village government announced Tuesday.
Genichiro Kubo, the mayor of the village, said at a press conference that about five islanders who wish to leave the island will take a ferry scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning to Kagoshima City. It will be third evacuation from Akusekijima.
Tremors continued to occur near the islands on Tuesday. A magnitude 4.5 earthquake, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of seven, hit Akusekijima at about 11 a.m. on the day. This followed five quakes registering 3 on the scale between 5:34 a.m. and 6:16 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A total of 1,672 earthquakes registering 1 or stronger on the Japanese scale were recorded from June 21 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
