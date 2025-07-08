M4.5 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat, Agency Says

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Akusekijima Island

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Akusekijima Island, part of Toshima Village in Kagoshima Prefecture, registered a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There is no threat of a tsunami from this quake and the focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 30 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Kodakarajima Island, which is also part of the village, and Amami in the prefecture recorded a 2 on the seismic intensity scale.