Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake #Kagoshima

Earthquakes Hit Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Feared, Says JMA


The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:23 JST, July 6, 2025

Earthquakes struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands at about 2:01 p.m. and 2:07 p.m. on Sunday. Akusekijima Island, part of Kagoshima Prefecture’s Toshima Village, registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no threat of a tsunami from the quakes.

Related Articles

M4.4 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat, Says JMA 

Kagoshima Island to Evacuate More Residents After Strong Quake; Meteorological Agency Stresses Importance of Preparation 

Some Residents Evacuate Quake-Hit Akusekijima Island to Take Refuge in Kagoshima City 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING