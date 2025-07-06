Earthquakes Hit Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Feared, Says JMA
14:23 JST, July 6, 2025
Earthquakes struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands at about 2:01 p.m. and 2:07 p.m. on Sunday. Akusekijima Island, part of Kagoshima Prefecture’s Toshima Village, registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no threat of a tsunami from the quakes.
