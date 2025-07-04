Some Residents Evacuate Quake-Hit Akusekijima Island to Take Refuge in Kagoshima City

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ferry Toshima 2 carries residents of Akusekijima Island as it sails around Suwanosejima Island, Toshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Friday.

A Toshima village-operated ferry carrying 13 residents of Akusekijima Island who wished to evacuate departed Friday morning for Kagoshima City, where they will take refuge. The ferry was expected to arrive in the city in the evening.

They were scheduled to stay at a hotel and other facilities secured by the village for about a week, but this may be extended depending on the earthquake situation.

Over 1,100 earthquakes have been recorded in the area of the Tokara Islands, which includes Akusekijima Island, since June 21. The first measuring lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale was observed at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, and the village decided to evacuate those who wished to leave the island that night.

According to the village government, as of the end of June, the population of the island is 89 people across 43 households. Thirteen people from 8 households, ranging in age from 0 to 80, have requested evacuation. Five people will stay at a hotel in the city secured by the village, and eight people will stay with relatives.

The village-run ferry arrived at Akusekijima Island around 7:15 a.m. on Friday and departed for Kagoshima Port with the islanders on board at around 7:30 a.m. According to the village government, the evacuees’ families were at the port to see them off.

The evacuees included 6 of the 14 students at Akusekijima compulsory education school. “I hope the students will return once the earthquake has calmed down,” the school’s principal said. The school was closed on Friday to ensure the safety of the students.

Genichiro Kubo, the mayor of Toshima Village, indicated that he would conduct another survey of the remaining islanders to gauge their willingness to evacuate. He said he would decide how to respond to the situation on Saturday.

According to the Fukuoka Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency, an earthquake measuring 4 was observed on the island at 9:03 a.m. Friday. Since June 21, earthquakes have hit areas around the Tokara Islands, and there have been a total of 1,170 earthquakes measuring 1 or stronger on the Japanese seismic intensity scale as of 10 a.m. on Friday.