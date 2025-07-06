M4.4 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat, Says JMA

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akusekijima Island

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.4 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands at about 12:42 p.m. on Sunday. Akusekijima Island, part of Kagoshima Prefecture’s Toshima Village, registered a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no threat of a tsunami from this quake. The agency estimated the epicenter to be at a depth of about 20 kilometers.