M4.5 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tokara Islands; Seismic Intensity Scale of 4 Recorded at Akusekijima Island
14:45 JST, July 7, 2025
An earthquake occurred in the seas near the Tokara Islands at 12:02 p.m. on Monday, and a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity of 7 was recorded at Akusekijima Island.
The focus is estimated to have been at a depth of about 30 kilometers with a magnitude of 4.5.
Two other earthquakes rocked Akusekijima overnight, with one measuring 4 at 12:08 a.m. and the other measuring lower 5 at 12:12 a.m., both on the seismic intensity scale.
