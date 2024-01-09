- General News
Death Toll from Noto Peninsula Earthquake Rises to 180; 28,000 People Evacuated
12:29 JST, January 9, 2024
The confirmed death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake rose to 180 on Tuesday, while the safety of 120 people is unconfirmed because they cannot be reached.
Heavy snowfall in the affected areas passed its peak on Tuesday, and the search for missing persons and support activities for the 28,000 evacuees are in full swing again.
