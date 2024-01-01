No Sign of Issues at Nuclear Power Plants in Fukui, Niigata Prefectures Following Earthquake

Yomiuri file photo

Shika nuclear power plant

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there were no abnormalities at Hokuriku Electric Power Co.’s Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture at an emergency press conference on Monday. An estimated magnitude of 7.6 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck Ishikawa Prefecture earlier in the day.

According to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, there are also no sign of issues at Kansai Electric Power Co.’s Oi, Mihama and Takahama nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture or Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.