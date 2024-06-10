Philippine Woman Stabbed to Death on Yokohama Street; 33-Year-Old Male Suspect Turns Himself in to Police
15:07 JST, June 10, 2024
YOKOHAMA — A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a Philippine woman on a sidewalk in Yokohama.
According to the Kanagawa prefectural police’s Tobe Police Station, suspect Sachio Ando, 33, stabbed the 57-year-old victim at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in Nishi Ward, Yokohama. The woman was a resident of the ward.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman several times in her upper body. She was taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.
Ando turned himself in at a koban police box near the west exit of Yokohama Station at about 11 p.m. Sunday. He told investigators he had stabbed someone.
According to the police station, Ando and the victim did not know each other. Investigators confiscated a blade and were examining the motive behind the crime.
