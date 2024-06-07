Japanese Man Fatally Stabbed in Canada
10:55 JST, June 7, 2024
New York, June 6 (Jiji Press)—Canadian police Thursday identified a man fatally stabbed in Vancouver in the early hours of Wednesday as 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi from Japan.
The Consulate-General of Japan in Vancouver confirmed Kakiuchi, who lived in Burnaby in greater Vancouver, to be a Japanese national. After being alerted by the police of the stabbing, the consulate-general contacted his family.
Kakiuchi was stabbed near Vancouver’s Chinatown around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.. He was declared dead while being transported to hospital.
Kakiuchi worked at an “izakaya” Japanese-style bar in the city.
“This senseless act of violence has our city in shock and mourning,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement Thursday. “He was a positive presence and a cherished friend to many.”
