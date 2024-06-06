Male Univ. Student Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Elementary School Girl at Hotel in Kabukicho District, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
12:13 JST, June 6, 2024
A male university student from Tokyo was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting an elementary school girl he met in the Toyoko area of Kabukicho district in Shinjuku, Tokyo, police have said.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first-year university student, 21, who resides in Nerima Ward, is suspected of sexually assaulting the sixth-grade girl, 11, a resident of the Kanto region, at a hotel in Kabukicho on April 10. Police allege the suspect knew the victim was under 13 years old. He has remained silent during the investigation.
