2 Elderly Japanese Found Dead in Southern Paraguay House
12:54 JST, June 5, 2024
Mexico City (Jiji Press)—Law enforcement authorities of Paraguay have announced that two elderly Japanese men were found dead in their house in Pirapo, southern Paraguay.
The authorities suspect that someone broke into the house for robbery and killed them by beating with a blunt object.
According to the Japanese Embassy in Paraguay, the two men were brothers. Paraguayan prosecutors identified them as Tsutae Sugawara, 70, and Takemi Sugawara, 69.
An employee working under Tsutae called police Sunday, saying that Tsutae had reported that he was in an emergency. The police entered the house by breaking open the locked door and found the two dead, bleeding from their heads.
After World War II, many Japanese migrated to Pirapo. Media reports said that the two were involved in agricultural business.
