Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Taxi Driver in Kawaguchi, Saitama Pref.; Caught By Police On Train Station Platform
15:56 JST, May 31, 2024
Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of shooting a taxi driver with what is believed to be a real gun in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday night.
The Saitama prefectural police arrested Yoshiichi Segawa, 68, whose occupation is unknown, after officers detained him on a platform in JR Omiya Station at around 1:50 p.m. Friday. The charges are robbery and attempted murder.
The cab driver, 72, was threatened to give money to a passenger and then shot, resulting in him sustaining a serious injury to his abdomen. Segawa fled the scene and the police released a photo of his face, along with his name and other information, to the public on Friday afternoon.
