Woman Stabbed at Condo in Nakano Ward, Tokyo; Man Who Called Police Admitted to Stabbing
12:53 JST, May 31, 2024
A young woman was found after having been stabbed in the chest at a condominium in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, according to police.
A 30-year-old male resident of the condominium called police at around 9:50 a.m. on Friday, quoted as saying, “I stabbed my girlfriend with a knife.” Police officers went to the house and found her on the floor with her chest bleeding from a knife wound. She was conscious when she was sent to a hospital, the police said.
The male caller admitted to stabbing the woman, and the police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. A bloody knife, thought to be used for the stabbing, was found in the room.
The condo is in a residential area about 250 meters north of Nogata Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate