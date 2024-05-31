Woman Stabbed at Condo in Nakano Ward, Tokyo; Man Who Called Police Admitted to Stabbing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department

A young woman was found after having been stabbed in the chest at a condominium in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, according to police.

A 30-year-old male resident of the condominium called police at around 9:50 a.m. on Friday, quoted as saying, “I stabbed my girlfriend with a knife.” Police officers went to the house and found her on the floor with her chest bleeding from a knife wound. She was conscious when she was sent to a hospital, the police said.

The male caller admitted to stabbing the woman, and the police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. A bloody knife, thought to be used for the stabbing, was found in the room.

The condo is in a residential area about 250 meters north of Nogata Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line.