Tokyo Court Dismisses Foreigner’s Claim of Police Discrimination
18:00 JST, May 21, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Tokyo District Court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by a foreign woman who claimed to have been subject to discriminatory treatment by police.
The woman from South Asia in her 40s and her 6-year-old daughter of Japanese nationality had sued the Tokyo metropolitan government for ¥4.4 million in damages over the alleged discriminatory treatment by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the complaint, the woman said she and her daughter were playing in a park in the Japanese capital in June 2021 when the daughter was shoved by a male stranger who shouted at them.
Police arrived at the scene following a report by a man who claimed his son had been kicked and took the plaintiffs to a police station where they were detained for four and a half hours without a search warrant.
Presiding Judge Masaki Katano said, “It is difficult to judge the police’s actions illegal.”
“Even after the testimonies of the woman and the police officers are examined, it is difficult to conclude that what the plaintiffs claim occurred,” Katano also said.
The plaintiffs argued that the police officers, out of a discriminatory attitude against foreigners, unilaterally determined that the woman was the cause of the incident at the park. The Tokyo metropolitan government argued that the police actions were not based on racial discrimination and not problematic.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
-
Man Repels Bear Attack in Hokkaido by Kicking its Face After Encountering 2 Bears While Sightseeing
-
Princess Aiko Attends Spring Garden Party for 1st Time; Smiles on Being Congratulated for New Job
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further