Police Plan to Arrest Gang Member over Possible Involvement of Murder of Leader of Another Gang, Who is Also Owner of ‘Dragon Mustache’ Ramen Restaurant in Kobe
10:31 JST, May 21, 2024
The Hyogo prefectural police plan to arrest a senior member of the Kizunakai gang, who has been indicted over another murder, on suspicion of involvement in killing a ramen restaurant owner, who is also the leader of a Yamaguchigumi-linked crime syndicate, in Kobe last year, investigative sources said.
The police suspect conflict between the two gangs.
Manabu Yojima, then 57, was found dead with a bullet in his head at his ramen restaurant “Ryu no Hige” (Dragon Mustache) in Nagata Ward, Kobe, on the morning of April 22 last year.
The Kizunakai in 2017 parted from the Kobe Yamaguchigumi, which split from the Yamaguchigumi in 2015.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
-
Man Repels Bear Attack in Hokkaido by Kicking its Face After Encountering 2 Bears While Sightseeing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate