Police Plan to Arrest Gang Member over Possible Involvement of Murder of Leader of Another Gang, Who is Also Owner of ‘Dragon Mustache’ Ramen Restaurant in Kobe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators search ramen restaurant “Ryu no Hige” (Dragon Mustache) in Nagata Ward, Kobe, on April 22, 2023.

The Hyogo prefectural police plan to arrest a senior member of the Kizunakai gang, who has been indicted over another murder, on suspicion of involvement in killing a ramen restaurant owner, who is also the leader of a Yamaguchigumi-linked crime syndicate, in Kobe last year, investigative sources said.

The police suspect conflict between the two gangs.

Manabu Yojima, then 57, was found dead with a bullet in his head at his ramen restaurant “Ryu no Hige” (Dragon Mustache) in Nagata Ward, Kobe, on the morning of April 22 last year.

The Kizunakai in 2017 parted from the Kobe Yamaguchigumi, which split from the Yamaguchigumi in 2015.