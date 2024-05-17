74-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Swindled Out of ¥140 Mil.; Says Men Threatened Her with Arrest Warrant over Phone’
21:34 JST, May 17, 2024
SAITAMA – A 74-year-old woman in Shiki, Saitama Pref., was swindled out of about ¥140 million after she was urged to send the money in repeated phone calls, police said Friday.
The woman allegedly began receiving phone calls on March 26 from men who pretended to be a police officer or a public prosecutor. They said such things as, “Your account has been used to commit a crime,” “An arrest warrant has been issued for you,” and “If you transfer the money, your arrest warrant will be withdrawn.”
The woman transferred around ¥140 million to an account indicated by these men through an internet banking service.
Police discovered the fraud after a financial institution reported suspicious money transfers.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
-
Man Repels Bear Attack in Hokkaido by Kicking its Face After Encountering 2 Bears While Sightseeing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023