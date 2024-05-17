Home>Society>Crime & Courts

74-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Swindled Out of ¥140 Mil.; Says Men Threatened Her with Arrest Warrant over Phone’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Saitama prefectural police department

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:34 JST, May 17, 2024

SAITAMA – A 74-year-old woman in Shiki, Saitama Pref., was swindled out of about ¥140 million after she was urged to send the money in repeated phone calls, police said Friday.

The woman allegedly began receiving phone calls on March 26 from men who pretended to be a police officer or a public prosecutor. They said such things as, “Your account has been used to commit a crime,” “An arrest warrant has been issued for you,” and “If you transfer the money, your arrest warrant will be withdrawn.”

The woman transferred around ¥140 million to an account indicated by these men through an internet banking service.

Police discovered the fraud after a financial institution reported suspicious money transfers.

